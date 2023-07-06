UPDATE: Forward rate of spread stopped in Mission Fire

Three NCFPD units were assisting

UPDATE: 8 pm

The forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to NCFPD PIO Capt. John Choi. There were 21 acres burned. "It was a dirty burn. It's early in the season so there was lots of brush," said PIO Choi.

NCFire had three units directly assisting in protecting the perimeter to keep the fire from spreading. "There was a lot of wind, which increases fire spread. The embers from the fire were starting new fires and catching trees on fire." According to PIO Choi there was one helicopter dropping water but no fixed wing aircraft. There were fire units from Oceanside, NCFPD, Camp Pendleton, CalFIre, Rancho Sante Fe, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Oceanside Fire Department

NCFPD issues Smoke Advisory for Mission Fire

Walmart parking lot cleared for Mission Rd vegetation fire in Oceanside

Multiple structures are being threatened as a vegetation fire has flared again, causing a second-alarm response. The Mission Fire started at 2:23 pm. There are several agencies involved and air support. The intersection of Mission and Frazee Rd has been closed.

Multiple structures are threatened. There are multiple fires reported. According to Oceanside police, road closures have been set up along SR-76 between Frazee Rd. and College Blvd.

North County Fire Protection District has issued a Smoke Advisory as the smoke from Mission fire is heavy in the Fallbrook Bonsall Area.