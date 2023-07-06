Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Author photo

By Village News 

UPDATE on Vegetation Fire in Bonsall

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 5:52pm

UPDATE 07/06/2023 -

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE,

"Fire has been stopped at 3.5 acres. Resources will remain on scene for mop up for several hours."

EARLIER 07/06/2023 -

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE,

"CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire on Northbound I-15 South of Gopher Canyon in the community of Deer Springs. The fire is 3 acres with a moderate spread. #GopherFire" "Champagne BLVD will be closed in both directions and the outside lane of of Northbound I-15 is closed. Please avoid the area if possible." This is all the information Village News has at this time.

 

