UPDATE on Vegetation Fire in Bonsall

UPDATE 07/06/2023 -

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE,

CAL FIRE/ SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE image

"Fire has been stopped at 3.5 acres. Resources will remain on scene for mop up for several hours."

EARLIER 07/06/2023 -

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE,

"CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire on Northbound I-15 South of Gopher Canyon in the community of Deer Springs. The fire is 3 acres with a moderate spread. #GopherFire" "Champagne BLVD will be closed in both directions and the outside lane of of Northbound I-15 is closed. Please avoid the area if possible." This is all the information Village News has at this time.