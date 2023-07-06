Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Walmart parking lot cleared for Mission Rd vegetation fire in Oceanside

NCFPD issues Smoke Advisory for Mission Fire

 
Last updated 7/9/2023 at 5:44pm

Village News/Carolina Miller

Oceanside FIre Department is fighting a fire at Mission and Frazee Rd.

Multiple structures are being threatened as a vegetation fire has flared again, causing a second-alarm response. The Mission Fire started at 2:23 pm. There are several agencies involved and air support. The intersection of Mission and Frazee Rd has been closed.

Multiple structures are threatened. There are multiple fires reported. According to Oceanside police, road closures have been set up along SR-76 between Frazee Rd. and College Blvd.

North County Fire Protection District has issued a Smoke Advisory as the smoke from Mission fire is heavy in the Fallbrook Bonsall Area.

 

