Walmart parking lot cleared for Mission Rd vegetation fire in Oceanside

NCFPD issues Smoke Advisory for Mission Fire

Multiple structures are being threatened as a vegetation fire has flared again, causing a second-alarm response. The Mission Fire started at 2:23 pm. There are several agencies involved and air support. The intersection of Mission and Frazee Rd has been closed.

Multiple structures are threatened. There are multiple fires reported. According to Oceanside police, road closures have been set up along SR-76 between Frazee Rd. and College Blvd.

North County Fire Protection District has issued a Smoke Advisory as the smoke from Mission fire is heavy in the Fallbrook Bonsall Area.