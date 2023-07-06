Assemblymember Marie Waldron

75th District

As the Assembly representative for the 75th District, which includes the eastern and northern two-thirds of San Diego County, I’m reaching out to let you know about the services available through my District Office (DO). My staff and I are honored and excited to represent you, and to provide any assistance you may need when dealing with state agencies.

Navigating the state’s bureaucracy can be a challenge, and helping people bypass the busy signals and long wait times is an important function of my DO. The most common issues involve problems with agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Employment Development Department (EDD). We are also frequently contacted about delayed nursing license applications, background checks, missing tax refunds and much more.

Government is extremely complex, there are multiple layers of authority, and we frequently get inquiries about non-state issues. These include questions about passports, immigration, local zoning, border security, building permits, Veterans Administration issues and many other topics. If you need help and don’t know where to turn, feel free to contact us and we’ll point you in the right direction.

Another important DO responsibility involves processing comments from constituents about important issues facing the state. By contacting me through my website about issues or legislation, you help inform my opinion as I review bills in Sacramento. In that way, you become part of the legislative process.

Effective July 7, my DO will relocate to 9820 Willow Creek Road, Suite 240, San Diego, California 92131. Since this district is so large, please remember that assistance about any issue or problem is readily available through my website at https://ad75.asmrc.org/. Simply click on the “Contact Me” tab so that we can assist you.

My staff and I take our responsibility to help constituents seriously. We are here to serve you.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Valley Center, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the cities of Poway, Santee, portions of the City of San Diego, and most of rural eastern and northern San Diego County.