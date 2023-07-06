County adopts new $8.17 billion budget
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 5:41pm
Tracy DeFore
County of San Diego Communications Office
The County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new $8.17 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 after public deliberations Tuesday.
The adopted budget shows an increase of $806.4 million or 11% from last year. The county will also add more than 500 employees for a total of 20,387.25 staff years.
Prior to the vote, Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas thanked her colleagues and the community for doing the hard work to create a budget that reflects our communities.
“Now more than ever, we have to demonstrate that we have to do this wor...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)