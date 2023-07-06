County adopts new $8.17 billion budget

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a new $8.17 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 after public deliberations Tuesday.

The adopted budget shows an increase of $806.4 million or 11% from last year. The county will also add more than 500 employees for a total of 20,387.25 staff years.

Prior to the vote, Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas thanked her colleagues and the community for doing the hard work to create a budget that reflects our communities.

“Now more than ever, we have to demonstrate that we have to do this wor...