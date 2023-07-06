NCTD awarded $29.3 million for zero-emission bus transition

SAN MARCOS – The North County Transit District (NCTD) announced the award of $29,330,243 from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle grant program to purchase 23 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric buses (FCEB). The award includes funding to train the existing NCTD workforce and develop an innovative apprenticeship program in collaboration with Palomar College.

“This funding is critical to ensuring NCTD meets federal, state, and local goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and also create good-paying jobs in the community,” said NCTD Board Cha...