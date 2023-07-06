Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Farish happy with Warriors' boys lacrosse season

 
Last updated 7/6/2023 at 6:32pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although Fallbrook High School’s boys lacrosse team lost in the first round of the CIF Division II playoffs, Fallbrook coach Ryan Farish is happy with the Warriors’ 2023 season.

“I think in general we did pretty good,” Farish said. “A lot of guys did a good job stepping up.”

Fallbrook’s overall record was 10-9 including the playoff loss. The Warriors were 2-3 in Palomar League play, which was fourth place in the final standings.

The 2022 Warriors were 14-7 overall, including a first-round win and a quarterfinals loss in the CIF Division II pla...



