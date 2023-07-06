Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Minga wins NORRA Mexican 1000

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2023 at 6:50pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Rich Minga poses with fellow racer Sara Price.at the starting line of the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally race, April 30.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Rich Minga won the Legend Buggies class at the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally race April 30-May 4.

The actual racing distance was 973 miles. Minga covered that in 26 hours, 45 minutes, and 40 seconds. The Fallbrook driver placed 86th among racers in all of the Mexican 1000 classes.

"I'm really blessed because I've raced four NORRAs, one 500 and three 1,000s, and I've won every one of them," Minga said.

Minga first raced in the National Off-Road Racing Association competition in 2021. That year he teamed with drag racing legend Don Prudhomme to drive a Ca...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023