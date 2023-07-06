Minga wins NORRA Mexican 1000

Rich Minga poses with fellow racer Sara Price.at the starting line of the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally race, April 30.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Rich Minga won the Legend Buggies class at the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally race April 30-May 4.

The actual racing distance was 973 miles. Minga covered that in 26 hours, 45 minutes, and 40 seconds. The Fallbrook driver placed 86th among racers in all of the Mexican 1000 classes.

"I'm really blessed because I've raced four NORRAs, one 500 and three 1,000s, and I've won every one of them," Minga said.

Minga first raced in the National Off-Road Racing Association competition in 2021. That year he teamed with drag racing legend Don Prudhomme to drive a Ca...