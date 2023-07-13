Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD approves collaboration MOU with Pala Tribe

 
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 9:56am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District and the Pala Band of Mission Indians will be working with each other to enhance the school district’s ability to provide educational accomplishments for Pala Tribe members.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 June 21 to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Pala Tribe that outlines shared, district and Tribal responsibilities.

“Any time we can partner with a local organization to increase services and opportunities for students, we pursue those,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

