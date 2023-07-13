FUESD Superintendent Hazel completes first week

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is report a positive and impactful first week for FUESD Superintendent Monika Hazel. Hazel hit the ground running, getting to know the staff and setting the stage for a terrific upcoming school year.

In her address to the district's faculty and staff, Hazel expressed her eagerness to work diligently to enhance the lives of every student in Fallbrook. She outlined her vision for the upcoming school year, emphasizing the importance of providing a nurturing, dynamic, and academically rigorous environment that inspires a lifelong love fo...