Sehnert wins steer showmanship at county fair

Given two scholarships

Mallory Sehnert and Stoney LaRue show off their blue ribbon earned in the FFA advanced division market beef showmanship at the San Diego County Fair. Village News/Trisha Sehnert photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Mallory Sehnert and one of her steers won the Future Farmers of America advanced division market beef showmanship at the San Diego County Fair.

Sehnert, a member of Fallbrook High School's FFA chapter, showed her Maine cross steer Stoney LaRue and won the showmanship competition.

"It was a really great feeling, and all of my hard work really paid off," Sehnert said.

This year Sehnert showed five animals at the San Diego County Fair: two in the open breed show and three in the market livestock show. Her two open breed show entries were both gilts (female pig...