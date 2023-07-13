Sehnert wins steer showmanship at county fair
Given two scholarships
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 10:31am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Mallory Sehnert and one of her steers won the Future Farmers of America advanced division market beef showmanship at the San Diego County Fair.
Sehnert, a member of Fallbrook High School's FFA chapter, showed her Maine cross steer Stoney LaRue and won the showmanship competition.
"It was a really great feeling, and all of my hard work really paid off," Sehnert said.
This year Sehnert showed five animals at the San Diego County Fair: two in the open breed show and three in the market livestock show. Her two open breed show entries were both gilts (female pig...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)