"My Hero Gives Me Unconditional Love" by Dunya Shaw

FALLBROOK – The "My Hero, Our Heroes" Art Competition invites artists to create their special "hero" themed work of art. Fallbrook Propane Gas Company continues its sponsorship.

The competition asks artists "Who's your hero?" A "hero" is defined differently by most everyone. A hero could be someone in the military, a family member, a pet, a friend, a role model – even a "superhero" or a heroic act. Someone or something significant in the artists' life.

There will be two categories: 2-Dimensional and Photography. The cash prizes in the 2-Dimensional category will be first place at $300,...