Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

My Hero, Our Heroes art competition

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2023 at 11:05am

Village News/Courtesy photos

"My Hero Gives Me Unconditional Love" by Dunya Shaw

FALLBROOK – The "My Hero, Our Heroes" Art Competition invites artists to create their special "hero" themed work of art. Fallbrook Propane Gas Company continues its sponsorship.

The competition asks artists "Who's your hero?" A "hero" is defined differently by most everyone. A hero could be someone in the military, a family member, a pet, a friend, a role model – even a "superhero" or a heroic act. Someone or something significant in the artists' life.

There will be two categories: 2-Dimensional and Photography. The cash prizes in the 2-Dimensional category will be first place at $300,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023