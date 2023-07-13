Theatre Talk: What's playing around the county

Starring in "Pippin" at North Coast Repertory are, from left, Amy Smith, Robert Zelaya and Leslie Stevens. Village News/Aaron Rumley photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village news

Hold on. Here she comes. "Tina" is coming to town July 27! "Tina Turner the Musical" is guaranteed to knock your wig off. Tickets are on sale now at Broadway San Diego, 3651 4th or https://www.broadwaysd.com/. Parking is close by under Wells Fargo Bank. Ask the box office 619-564-3000.

The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town will open "Evita" on Aug. 9. Book early. For details go to https://www.cygnettheare.com or call 619-337-1525.

The California Center for the Arts opened "Bottle Shock" last weekend. First the movie, now the play about...