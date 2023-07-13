Aerial larvicide drops to happen July 19

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County is scheduled to conduct its next routine aerial larvicide drop of the year July 19 and 20 on up to 51 local waterways, including Lake Rancho Viejo, to help stop mosquitoes from potentially spreading diseases like West Nile virus.

The county uses helicopters to drop solid, granular larvicide on hard-to-reach areas of standing water in rivers, streams, ponds and other waterways where mosquitoes can breed. The county conducts the aerial larvicide drops roughly once a month from April through October.

The larvicide does not hurt people or pets but kills mo...