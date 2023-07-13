Street lighting district assessment unchanged
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The annual assessment for properties in Zone A of the San Diego County Street Lighting District will remain at $2 per equivalent dwelling unit.
A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 24, with one vacant seat, approved the engineer’s report, adopted a resolution of intention and set a June 28 hearing date for the assessment. The supervisors voted 4-0 June 28 to confirm the assessments.
The San Diego County Street Lighting District was formed in September 1987 and includes the entirety of unincorporated San Diego County. Zone A covers parcels...
