5-3 LAFCO vote approves FPUD and Rainbow detachment from CWA

Last updated 7/14/2023 at 11:25am

A group of detachment supporters met to celebrate at Harry's in downtown Fallbrook. Village News/Julie Reeder photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A 5-3 San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission vote July 10 approved a reorganization in which the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District would detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and join the Eastern Municipal Water District.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond, Rincon del Diablo Municipal Water District board member David Drake, public member Andy Vanderlaan, Escondido mayor Dane White, and Alpine Fire Protection District board member Barry Willis voted to approve the reorganization.

County Supervisor J...