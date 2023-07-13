Child fatally shot in Fallbrook

The shooting appears to be accidental

Sheriffs put up yellow tape on a property in the 1100 block of S. Stage Coach Lane.

EARLY VERSION BREAKING STORY:

AC Investigations is reporting from the scene.

According to Tony Campbell of AC Investigations, Fallbrook Sheriff deputies arrived on scene to a home where a child needed transporting after being shot with a gun. The call was in the 1100 block of S. Stage Coach Ln. on Monday morning at about 7:33 am. "A patient was a confirmed GSW (Gun Shot Wound) and in CPR status, but was pronounced at the hospital," said NCFPD John Choi. Choi could not confirm the gender or age of the patient.

Village News/ AC Investigations North County Fire arrived early and transported a patient with a gunshot wound who was pronounced at the hospital. North County Fire appeared on the scene again and then exited the property without transporting any additional patients.

Campbell said, "Yellow tape was put up on the property indicating a crime scene and a woman was taken from the scene by investigators, possibly for questioning."

The husband was seen outside the home and seemed distraught.

Campbell said, "According to neighbors, someone was transported earlier this morning in an ambulance with a Sheriff's escort."

One NCFPD employee was seen carrying a child's red fire hat to take into the home afterward.

VIllage News has contacted the Sheriff's Department and is waiting for a response.

Village News does have confirmation from an unnamed source that it appears it was an accident and is being investigated by homicide, however, it's being investigated as a death investigation and not a homicide.

San Diego Sheriff Lt. Spach from the SD Sheriff Media Relations desk said he couldn't release any information because it's an ongoing investigation.