By Jim Desmond 

Child Trafficking in California: Assembly Public Safety Committee Reverses Stance, Passes SB 14 to Combat the Issue

 
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 9:33am

Jim Desmond image

Statement from San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Twitter on July 13th, 2023 at 11:34 AM,

"MEDIA STATEMENT: Today's news of the Assembly Public Safety Committee passing SB 14, designating child trafficking as a serious felony in California, is a welcome development. However, I cannot overlook the disappointment and frustration that this crucial legislation had to go through a forced emergency hearing to receive the attention it deserved. The initial vote should have never come to this."

