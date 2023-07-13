Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News 

Commercial Vehicle Fire in Bonsall

 
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 4:40pm

CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE

Statment from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE at 4:24 PM on July 14th, 2023,

"#CaminoFire [Update] The final acreage is 1/4 acre. Units will remain on scene for mop up. Camino Del Rey is closed in both directions at I-15."

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE at 4:04 PM on July 14th, 2023,

"#CaminoFire [Update] forward progress of the fire has been stopped."

Statement from CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE at 3:55 PM on July 14th, 2023,

" [email protected] is at scene of a commercial vehicle fire in to the vegetation on Camino Del Rey under I15 in Bonsall. One fully invo...



