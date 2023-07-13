CWA approves rate increases

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Water Authority board approved SDCWA rates and charges for Calendar Year 2024.

A weighted board vote of 62.951% June 22 approved a rate increase, which on the average will increase the cost of supply purchased from the CWA by 9.5%.

CWA board members Jack Bebee of the Fallbrook Public Utility District, Tom Kennedy of the Rainbow Municipal Water District, Dan McMillan and Joel Scalzitti of the Helix Water District, Lindsay Leahy of the City of Oceanside, Neal Meyers of the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Kyle Swanson of the Padre...