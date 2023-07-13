Golden Gate Fields to close permanently; San Luis Rey to expand
Stronach Group to move horses from the Bay Area to San Luis Rey
Last updated 7/16/2023 at 10:30pm
BONSALL - The Stronach Group is closing its Golden Gate Fields racetrack in the Bay Area at the end of the 2023 meet and transferring its horses to Southern California, resulting in increased activity at San Luis Rey Downs, a private training track the company owns in Bonsall, officials said today.
The changes will also add to the racing calendar at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
At the conclusion of the Golden Gate Fields meet, the company will focus on ``seamlessly transitioning horses from Northern California to Southern California with the goal of increasing field sizes and adding...
