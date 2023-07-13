Golden Gate Fields to close permanently; San Luis Rey to expand

Stronach Group to move horses from the Bay Area to San Luis Rey

FILE - Hall of Fame jockey Russell Baze, right, riding Two Step Cat crosses the finish line to win his 10,000th race at Golden Gate Fields in Albany, Calif., Jan. 1, 2008. Golden Gate Fields will permanently close after its final racing date later in 2023 at the San Francisco Bay area horse track. The track's owner, The Stronach Group, said Sunday, July 16, 2023, that it will "double down" on its racing at Santa Anita and training at San Luis Rey Downs in Southern California. –

BONSALL - The Stronach Group is closing its Golden Gate Fields racetrack in the Bay Area at the end of the 2023 meet and transferring its horses to Southern California, resulting in increased activity at San Luis Rey Downs, a private training track the company owns in Bonsall, officials said today.

The changes will also add to the racing calendar at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

At the conclusion of the Golden Gate Fields meet, the company will focus on ``seamlessly transitioning horses from Northern California to Southern California with the goal of increasing field sizes and adding...