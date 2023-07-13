Rainbow MWD board approves rate increase

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District approved rate increases of up to 9% over the next five fiscal years.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote June 27 adopted the ordinance stipulating the rates and fixed charges. Although the variable rate will only increase by 0.1%, the fixed charges for the smallest meters will increase by 29.5%.

“The board’s been hesitant to raise rates,” said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy. “We just couldn’t hold off any longer.”

In November 1996, the state's voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benef...