San Diego U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman Steps Down as Top Federal Prosecutor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman announced his resignation today as the top federal prosecutor for San Diego and Imperial counties.

A U.S. Attorney's Office statement says Grossman's resignation is effective Aug. 4 and that following his departure from the office, he plans to return to the private sector.

Grossman was appointed in 2021 to serve as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California and was officially appointed as U.S. Attorney last year.

``It has been the honor of my life to serve as U.S. Attorney alongside our office's talented and selfless public servants and our exceptional agency and community partners,'' Grossman said. ``I am very proud of what we accomplished together for our nation, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of the Southern District of California. I

will leave with the utmost confidence in the future success of the office.''

Grossman is expected to be succeeded by Tara McGrath, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in March.

McGrath served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of California from 2008 until 2019, then left the U.S. Attorney's Office to serve as the civilian litigation attorney advisor for the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific region.

