Small Vegetation Fire Breaks Out in Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - Fire crews quickly contained a small vegetation fire today in the Bonsall area.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Chariot Court in Bonsall, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

The fire's advance was stopped within about 30 minutes, according to fire officials.

It was unclear how much vegetation burned, although an unconfirmed report from the scene suggested it was less than an acre.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

