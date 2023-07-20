Kids say the funniest things
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:05pm
Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years
Submitted by their mother, Kathy Custer
(Trying a new food at breakfast)...
Jameson: "Where’s the English in my muffin?"
————————————
(Baby Seamus was wandering out of the park's fenced-in boundary)...
Mom: "Where do you think he is going?"
3-yr-old Jameson: "He is going bye-bye. I don’t think we will ever see him again."
———————————
Nanny: "Do you love me?"
Jameson: "Yes but only a little. It takes practice."
Reader Comments(0)