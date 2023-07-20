Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Kids say the funniest things

 
Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years

Submitted by their mother, Kathy Custer

(Trying a new food at breakfast)...

Jameson: "Where’s the English in my muffin?"

————————————

(Baby Seamus was wandering out of the park's fenced-in boundary)...

Mom: "Where do you think he is going?"

3-yr-old Jameson: "He is going bye-bye. I don’t think we will ever see him again."

———————————

Nanny: "Do you love me?"

Jameson: "Yes but only a little. It takes practice."

 

