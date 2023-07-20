Matthew Kuhn named to Kettering University's Dean's List

FLINT, Michigan — Matthew Kuhn was named to Kettering University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. Kuhn, of Fallbrook, is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

The Dean's List recognizes overall academic performance based on the student's term grade point average (GPA). To be eligible, students must be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5, no grades below B and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.

Submitted by Kettering University.