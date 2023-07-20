Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Matthew Kuhn named to Kettering University's Dean's List

 
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:05pm



FLINT, Michigan — Matthew Kuhn was named to Kettering University's Spring 2023 Dean's List. Kuhn, of Fallbrook, is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

The Dean's List recognizes overall academic performance based on the student's term grade point average (GPA). To be eligible, students must be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5, no grades below B and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.

Kettering University is world-renowned for its engineering, mathematics, business and science programs that produce some of the brightest, most successful entrepreneurs and business innovators.

Submitted by Kettering University.

 

