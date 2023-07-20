New app to help students who are blind or low vision navigate Palomar College campuses

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College has launched a new service that provides on-demand access to visual interpreters for students, faculty and community members who are blind or low vision (BLV), with the goal of providing a more accessible on-campus experience.

Palomar College is the first community college in San Diego County to launch the service Aira. Utilizing the user’s cellphone camera allows an agent to visually interpret what the camera sees.

Aira was requested by two students who had used it on their own, and Palomar College officials quickly realized its merit, said Dan Dryden, Admi...