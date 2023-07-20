Stanwick completes first year as Fallbrook National FFA Organization adviser

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The 2022-2023 academic year was the first for Sabrina Stanwick as a Fallbrook High School agriculture teacher and National FFA Organization adviser, and the new agriculture teacher and FFA adviser for swine considers her first year to be successful.

“It went really great,” Stanwick said.

Fallbrook has three agriculture teachers and FFA advisers. Doug Sehnert is the instructor and FFA adviser for cattle, sheep and goats. Before the 2022-2023 school year Margaret Chapman was the teacher and FFA adviser for swine and Brian Kantner had been the Fallbrook H...