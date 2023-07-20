Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Clay Walker headlines concert which features entire band

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:21pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Clay Walker performs at Pala Casino Starlight Theater July 6.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Clay Walker was the billed act for the July 6 concert at Pala Casino's Palomar Starlight Theater. Functionally he was the lead singer for a concert that featured all eight members of his band.

The 2023 concert was a return to Pala for Walker, who performed at the Palomar Starlight Theater in July 2022. "That was one of the funnest shows we had all year long," Walker said.

The use of "we" rather than "I" foreshadowed Walker's involvement in this year's concert. The 79-minute concert included 20 songs, beginning with "Rumor Has It" and "If I Could Make a Livi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023