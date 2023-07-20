Clay Walker headlines concert which features entire band

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Clay Walker was the billed act for the July 6 concert at Pala Casino's Palomar Starlight Theater. Functionally he was the lead singer for a concert that featured all eight members of his band.

The 2023 concert was a return to Pala for Walker, who performed at the Palomar Starlight Theater in July 2022. "That was one of the funnest shows we had all year long," Walker said.

The use of "we" rather than "I" foreshadowed Walker's involvement in this year's concert. The 79-minute concert included 20 songs, beginning with "Rumor Has It" and "If I Could Make a Livi...