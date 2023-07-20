Freaney and Friends offer free concert at Fallbrook Library
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:20pm
FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free July concert will be held Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library and will feature pianist Dr. Dan Yu.
Yu will perform: Chopin's Nocturne Op. 9, No. 1 Larghetto and Fantasie - Impromptu in C-sharp minor, Op. 66 Allegro agitato - Moderato cantabile; Schubert's Drei Klavierstücke D946: 1. Allegro assai, 2. Allegretto and 3. Allegro; Liszt's Rigoletto Concert Paraphrase and Beethoven's 32 Variations in c minor, WoO (without opus) 80.
Freaney will also play a classical Chinese piece and a waltz in e minor by Chopin.
Yu e...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)