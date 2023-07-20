Freaney and Friends offer free concert at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free July concert will be held Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library and will feature pianist Dr. Dan Yu.

Yu will perform: Chopin's Nocturne Op. 9, No. 1 Larghetto and Fantasie - Impromptu in C-sharp minor, Op. 66 Allegro agitato - Moderato cantabile; Schubert's Drei Klavierstücke D946: 1. Allegro assai, 2. Allegretto and 3. Allegro; Liszt's Rigoletto Concert Paraphrase and Beethoven's 32 Variations in c minor, WoO (without opus) 80.

Freaney will also play a classical Chinese piece and a waltz in e minor by Chopin.

Yu e...