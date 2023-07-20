Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Affordable health screenings to come to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 5:48pm



FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Zion Lutheran Church, 1405 E. Fallbrook St., will host this community event Monday, Aug. 7.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid function and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with residents to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Submitted by Life Line Screening.

 

