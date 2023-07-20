Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

CERT offers classes on emergency preparedness

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2023 at 5:48pm



Carol Huss

Special to the Village News

It is vital and comforting for all of us to be prepared for emergencies and know how to respond to that emergency, whether it’s a medical accident or local disaster. In the early stages of a catastrophic disaster, citizens will likely be on their own, so being self-sufficient and able to assist others is achieved through learning some training in basic first aid and disaster preparedness.

In 1994, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided a basic training program for us called the Community Emergency Response Team, also known as CERT,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023