CERT offers classes on emergency preparedness

Carol Huss

Special to the Village News

It is vital and comforting for all of us to be prepared for emergencies and know how to respond to that emergency, whether it’s a medical accident or local disaster. In the early stages of a catastrophic disaster, citizens will likely be on their own, so being self-sufficient and able to assist others is achieved through learning some training in basic first aid and disaster preparedness.

In 1994, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided a basic training program for us called the Community Emergency Response Team, also known as CERT,...