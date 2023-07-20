Grow and use microgreens at home

Broccoli greens, left, are in the sunlight after spending a couple days in a dark place until they sprouted, while cilantro microgreens, right, are ready to harvest. Village News/Katelynn Abrams photo

Katelynn Abrams

Village News Intern

Microgreens are some of the simplest, smallest and most nutritious plants to grow.

Microgreens are vegetables and herbs grown from seed and harvested during the early seedling stage. In general, growing microgreens is as simple as packing a layer of seeds over soil or coconut coir pith in a dish and waiting for the plants to grow while watering daily in a sunny spot. Some types will require being covered and/or put in a dark place until the seeds sprout, then placed in a sunny area to grow.

Microgreens are packed with vitamins, minerals and nutrients a...