Morris raises top breed show ewe, supreme reserve champion market lamb
Sweeps top two 4-H market lamb positions, wins master showmanship
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:14pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The two weeks Fallbrook 4-H member Alan Morris spent at this year's San Diego County Fair brought Morris and his animals numerous awards.
Morris brought a ram and two ewes to the open sheep show June 6-11 and showed two lambs and a pig at the market livestock show June 18‑25. During the open sheep show, Morris collected champion wether sire, champion wether dam and reserve champion wether dam, and supreme champion ewe for all breeds awards. The market livestock show ended with Morris receiving 4-H grand champion, 4-H reserve champion and supreme reserve c...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)