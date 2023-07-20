Morris raises top breed show ewe, supreme reserve champion market lamb

Sweeps top two 4-H market lamb positions, wins master showmanship

Alan Morris stands with Doja Cat, champion wether dam and winner of breed lamb showmanship competition, as he receives his award. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The two weeks Fallbrook 4-H member Alan Morris spent at this year's San Diego County Fair brought Morris and his animals numerous awards.

Morris brought a ram and two ewes to the open sheep show June 6-11 and showed two lambs and a pig at the market livestock show June 18‑25. During the open sheep show, Morris collected champion wether sire, champion wether dam and reserve champion wether dam, and supreme champion ewe for all breeds awards. The market livestock show ended with Morris receiving 4-H grand champion, 4-H reserve champion and supreme reserve c...