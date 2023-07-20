Bonsall Chamber of Commerce Mix and Mingle

The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce hosted a community mixer Thursday, July 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fallbrook Senior Center, located at 399 Heald Lane. New members were introduced and everyone in attendance was welcomed by Fallbrook Senior Center board president, Nickie Williams. During the event, Bonsall Unified School District Superintendent Joseph Clevenger installed the 2023-2024 Board of Directors. Food and drinks were available for those who attended and mingled, met new people and expanded their networking base. For attendees who brought a raffle prize, they were given two min...