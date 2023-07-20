Fatal traffic accident on I-15 south of Stewart Canyon

FALLBROOK, Calif.- On July 17, 2023, at approximately 8:23 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Oceanside Area office responded to reports of a roll over traffic collision on I-15 southbound, south of Stewart Canyon Road.

A 43-year-old (male) from Escondido was driving a white Toyota Tacoma in the southbound lanes of I-15. For reasons that are still under investigation, the Toyota Tacoma collided into the center divider guardrail and overturned. Following this collision, the driver of the Tacoma exited his vehicle and was later struck by a Toyota Corolla, traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15.

The California Highway Patrol and Fire/Paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the driver of the Tacoma was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 27-year-old female from Hemet, reported no injuries. Two juvenile passengers (11 and 12 years of age) who were in the Toyota Corolla, reported minor injuries as a result of this crash. The roadway was affected for several hours following this crash, as the scene was investigated. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor contributing to the cause of this traffic collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.

