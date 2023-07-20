NCFPD ends legal counsel association with James

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

For the first time since the early 1970s, Bob James is no longer involved with what is now the North County Fire Protection District as legal counsel.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote June 27 opted not to continue James’ role as special counsel. James had been the district’s general counsel before Burke & Associates was given that role this year. A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Jan. 24 approved a six-month transition which would determine the roles, responsibilities and transition timeline between James and Burke & Associates.

“We were okay with Burke & Associates,” s...