Registrar plan public hearings for Election Administration Plan

The Registrar of Voters office is holding hearings to invite the public to be a part of the county's Election Administration Plan. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Registrar of Voters office is holding two hearings Wednesday, July 26, inviting the public to provide input on the renewal of the county's Election Administration Plan.

The Registrar's office adopted the plan in 2022 and is renewing the plan as part of the two-year review process. The plan describes how the Registrar's office administers elections under the Voter's Choice Act.

The vote center model falls under the Voter's Choice Act, and it modernizes the election process in several ways:

• Active registered voters automatic...