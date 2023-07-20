Summer Nights are back!

FALLBROOK - The Fallbrook Village Association invites everyone to come out to downtown Fallbrook and join the community at the first post covid Summer Nights Out event. The event will be hosted at Vince Ross Village Square in downtown Fallbrook on the corner of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 3-7 p.m.

This year, the Fallbrook Village Association has partnered with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

There will be an impressive first responder turn out:

• CHP car and tent

• North County Fire rig and tent

• Sheriff Swat Bearcat

• Crime lab...