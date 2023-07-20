Suspect Arrested For Hit-And-Run In Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A man who allegedly fled after the car he was driving fatally struck a pedestrian on a Carlsbad freeway entrance last weekend was arrested today, authorities said.

Andrew Bryan Dean, 50, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dean allegedly was behind the wheel of a Toyota Prius that struck a 20-year-old Texas man on the on-ramp from Poinsettia Lane to southbound Interstate 5 at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Following the fatal impact, the dri...