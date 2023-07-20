Gioia to play soccer for Culver-Stockton College

Joe Naiman

An injury limited the 2022-23 soccer season of Fallbrook High School senior Mikayla Gioia, but she still received an offer to play college soccer and accepted the opportunity to play for Culver‑Stockton College.

“It’s always been a big goal of mine,” Gioia said of playing college soccer. “I’m super excited. I’ve been playing soccer since I was five.”

Culver-Stockton College is in the northeast Missouri town of Canton. The population of Canton as of the 2020 census was 2,774 and approximately 1,000 students are enrolled at the college.

“I l...