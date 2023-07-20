Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Gioia to play soccer for Culver-Stockton College

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2023 at 5:22pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

An injury limited the 2022-23 soccer season of Fallbrook High School senior Mikayla Gioia, but she still received an offer to play college soccer and accepted the opportunity to play for Culver‑Stockton College.

“It’s always been a big goal of mine,” Gioia said of playing college soccer. “I’m super excited. I’ve been playing soccer since I was five.”

Culver-Stockton College is in the northeast Missouri town of Canton. The population of Canton as of the 2020 census was 2,774 and approximately 1,000 students are enrolled at the college.

“I l...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023