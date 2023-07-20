Warriors fourth in Valley League softball standings

Lose to Yellow Jackets in first round of CIF playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s softball team placed fourth among the five Valley League clubs, and the Warriors participated in the CIF playoffs but lost in the first round.

The 8-2 playoff loss May 16 at Palo Verde Valley High School gave the Warriors an overall season record of 5-13. The team was 2-6 in league games.

“I’m not disappointed with our season,” said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle.

The 2022 Warriors won the CIF San Diego Section Division V championship and lost in the first round of the state playoffs. Including five post-season games the Warrio...