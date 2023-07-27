Fallbrook Women's Connection to host a brunch and wig fashion show

During the Fallbrook Women's Connection event Aug. 18, Sheree Myers from Merle Norman Cosmetics will offer her expertise on wigs and changing one's looks or lifestyle, and guest speaker Marlene Paltza will talk about "True Beauty." Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook Women's Connection invites you to come and enjoy a delicious brunch and wig fashion show in the ballroom of the Grand Tradition, Friday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, (doors open at 9:30 a.m. for shopping).

The owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics & Wigs, Sheree Myers, will be bringing a fun wig fashion show with all kinds of colors, lengths and varieties of hair pieces and accessories that volunteer models will be wearing. She has had her Merle Norman studio in Temecula for over 18 years and been affiliated with the Merle Norman brand for more than 40 years. The shop stocks over 200 wigs, toppers and hairpieces of the highest quality. She will be sharing her expertise for a new look or a changing lifestyle. Her studio offers full service skin treatment services, as well as a professional make-over.

In addition to the brunch and fashion show, guest speaker Marlene Paltza, Former Executive Assistant and Business Owner, will talk about "True Beauty."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of S. Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations, which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email Fallbroo[email protected]. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.