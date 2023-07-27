Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Hawthorne, Gonzalez awarded Best of Division for county fair art pieces

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:53pm

Sixth grade student Isla Gonzalez of Sullivan Middle School is awarded Best of Division at the San Diego County Fair. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Fair's Student Showcase and Best of Pre-K-6th Grade exhibits include fine art, and two Sullivan Middle School students received Best of Division honors for their pieces.

Eighth-grader Paige Hawthorne received Best of Division for two-dimensional collage projects as well as Best of Class for middle school students entering two-dimensional collage pieces. The project submitted by sixth-grader Isla Gonzales was given Best of Division for three-dimensional upcycled materials as well as Best of Class for middle school students entering a cr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023