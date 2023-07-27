Hawthorne, Gonzalez awarded Best of Division for county fair art pieces

Sixth grade student Isla Gonzalez of Sullivan Middle School is awarded Best of Division at the San Diego County Fair. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Fair's Student Showcase and Best of Pre-K-6th Grade exhibits include fine art, and two Sullivan Middle School students received Best of Division honors for their pieces.

Eighth-grader Paige Hawthorne received Best of Division for two-dimensional collage projects as well as Best of Class for middle school students entering two-dimensional collage pieces. The project submitted by sixth-grader Isla Gonzales was given Best of Division for three-dimensional upcycled materials as well as Best of Class for middle school students entering a cr...