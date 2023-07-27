Review of all things Real Estate: Four things that will decrease the value of your home

Bob Hillery

Several weeks ago, I wrote about items that can positively influence the value of your property for resale purposes. Subsequently I came across some tips that talked about what people do (or don’t do) to their properties that actually decrease the value of their homes.

Let’s take it from the first impression. My previous article discussed the value of curb appeal since there is only one chance to make a first impression and a lot of that first impression is landscaping.

I read several authors; one of whom advocated spending 25% of the home’s current value on...