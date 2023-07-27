Supervisors approve 30 mph speed limit for Fifth Street

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a 30 mph speed limit for Fifth Street between Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Valley Boulevard.

A 4-0 vote June 28, with one vacant seat, approved the introduction and first reading of the ordinance. A 4-0 vote July 19 approved the second reading and adoption. The action also certifies the speed limit for radar enforcement. The speed limit will become effective Aug. 18, although the county’s Department of Public Works (DPW) may erect signage earlier.

Fifth Street did not have a posted speed limit other than a...