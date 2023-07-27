Updated meal policy for Fallbrook students
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:52pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Fallbrook Union High School District announced the policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2023/2024 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
Fallbrook Union Elementary School District:
• Fallbrook STEM Academy
• La Paloma Elementary
• Live Oak Elementary
• Maie Ellis Elementary
• Mary Fay Elementary
• Mike Choate Center
• Potter JR High
• San Onofre Elementa...
