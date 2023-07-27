Updated meal policy for Fallbrook students

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Fallbrook Union High School District announced the policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2023/2024 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District:

• Fallbrook STEM Academy

• La Paloma Elementary

• Live Oak Elementary

• Maie Ellis Elementary

• Mary Fay Elementary

• Mike Choate Center

• Potter JR High

• San Onofre Elementa...