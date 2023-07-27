Why your home is collecting more dust

Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo

Special to the Village News

No matter how regularly you clean, does it seem like your home is a dust magnet? Several factors can contribute to a home being dustier than usual:

• Lack of regular cleaning: If you don’t clean your home frequently, dust can accumulate on surfaces, floors and furniture, leading to a dustier environment.

• Poor ventilation: Insufficient airflow and ventilation in your home can contribute to the accumulation of dust particles. Without proper air circulation, dust tends to settle and linger in the air.

• Presence of p...