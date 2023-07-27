Fallbrook's Encore Club gathered for a fun-filled happy hour

Fallbrook's Encore Club recently held a Happy Hour at Myrtle Creek Vineyards, a family run boutique winery who make quality, hand crafted wine and are located in Fallbrook. The winery provided the perfect backdrop for a beautiful afternoon of appetizers and wine tasting, in addition to great conversation, laughter and friendship.

Encore is a community social club open to all residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. The mission of the club is to provide a foundation for residents to meet one another, create friendships and enjoy common interests through the broad range of activit...