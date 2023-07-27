FRHD community grant funds healthy life skills lessons at D'Vine Path

D'Vine Path Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali and her daughter Tiana Batali accept a check from Fallbrook Regional Health District's Chief Executive Officer Rachel Mason to help fund the Healthy Life Skills program. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - With the help of involved supporters such as the Fallbrook Regional Health District, D'Vine Path has had the opportunity to grow tremendously during this last year. From the expansion to the Oak Creek Manor in Fallbrook to the implementation of new pathways for students, D'Vine Path has grown in many ways this year due to the love and support from the community.

D'Vine Path has been providing vocational training to neurodiverse individuals in San Diego County for multiple years. The program includes pathways in viticulture, horticulture, culinary and hospitality, as well as arts and marketing. FRHD has been actively supporting D'Vine Path from the very beginning in 2019, providing grants, resources and learning opportunities.

D'Vine Path students and staff work towards living a healthy lifestyle by stretching and exercising together outside each morning. Village News/Courtesy photo

With the latest grant from FRHD, D'Vine Path had the opportunity to continue the Healthy Life Skills program, which helps to ensure that the students are making strong choices that will positively impact themselves and their future. The Healthy Life Skills aims to teach the students skills in setting boundaries with others, social skills, making conscious nutrition decisions, as well as gaining work experience and practicing independence.

"I will give credit to the Fallbrook Regional Health District for being one of the very first supporters of D'Vine Path," said Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali. "They have helped us fund multiple workshops that have given our special students the tools they desperately need to live healthy and meaningful lives."

The Healthy Life Skills program allows the students to grow personally and professionally in order to benefit themselves. Due to the generosity of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, D'Vine Path is able to teach more than 30 students about caring for themselves and making healthy decisions.

For more information about the nonprofit D'Vine Path, visit https://www.dvinepath.org/.

Submitted by D'Vine Path.